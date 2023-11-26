Star Indian seamer Mohammed Shami rescued a road accident victim in Nainital and shared a video of the incident on social media. “He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely,” he posted on Instagram. Mohammed Shami Refrains From Commenting When Asked About Rahul Gandhi's 'Panauti' Remark On PM Narendra Modi's Presence During CWC 2023 Final.

Mohammed Shami Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@mdshami.11)

Shami was a part of the Indian team in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup 2023 at home, which lost to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad. Interestingly, he was not included in the team for the first four matches but ended the tournament with a brilliant 24 wickets at a sensational average of 10.71 and an economy of 5.26, including three fifers and a four-for.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2023 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).