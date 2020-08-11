MS Dhoni fans went into a frenzy after the former Indian skipper’s wife Sakshi shared pictures of their daughter Ziva holding a little baby. These photos have let fans to believe that the 39-year-old has become a dad once again and they bombarded Sakshi’s comments section, asking who the baby is. MS Dhoni is currently in Ranchi, spending time with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic. MS Dhoni, Ziva Play With Pet Dog, Father-Daughter Duo’s Adorable Video Will Win Your Heart!

Sakshi Dhoni took to her Instagram account to share pictures of daughter Ziva with a little baby and captioned the post with a heart emoji. In the photos shared by Sakshi, her five-year-old daughter could be seen sitting on a bed with a baby in her lap. Ziva Accelerates Bike While Daddy MS Dhoni Takes Pillion Seat, CSK Shares the Video.

See Post

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Aug 10, 2020 at 6:47am PDT

These photos sent MSD fans into a tizzy as they think that the Chennai Super Kings skipper has been blessed with yet another child. MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s first child, Ziva was born on February 5, 2015. Some speculated that the newborn with Ziva is India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's son. Hardik and his wife Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby boy last month.

People's Reactions

MSD Fans (Photo Credits: Instagram/Sakshi Dhoni)

MS Dhoni, who hasn’t played competitive cricket since India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand, will return to on-field action when he captains Chennai Super Kings in yet another IPL season. The 39-year-old has led CSK to three trophies in the competition over the years.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to start in September later this year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the governing council received official permission from the Indian government to host the latest edition in the country. The cash-rich league was initially planned to be held in March 2020 but was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

