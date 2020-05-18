Ziva Accelerates Bike While Daddy MS Dhoni Takes Pillion Seat, CSK Shares the Video

MS Dhoni, Sakshi Rawat and Ziva (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ziva Dhoni is also an ardent lover of bikes like her father. In the recent video posted by Chennai Super Kings, she was seen accelerating the bike with daddy MS Dhoni sitting behind her as a pillion. With the entire country is in a lockdown due to coronavirus and thus the cricketers are also confined into their homes. Even the cricketers are into their homes and this obviously includes MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain is very often seen chilling with his family and making the most of the lockdown. Ziva Dhoni Enjoys Bike Ride With Papa MS Dhoni, Mom Sakshi Says, ‘Two Kids Playing Here’ (Watch Video).

The video was filmed by Sakshi Rawat and little Ziva couldn’t contain her excitement as she accelerated the bike. The bike was on a double stand so it didn’t move. At the end of the video, MS Dhoni takes over the bike. The official account of Chennai Super Kings shared the video of Ziva on their social media account. Check out the video below:

Towards the end: Thalaipayudhey! 🔥 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 16, 2020

Talking about MS Dhoni he has been chilling out with his wife and daughter Ziva at their farmhouse in Ranchi. He was last seen playing with his pets along with his daughter. MS Dhoni last donned the Indian colours during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which was hosted in England. Post this, he had taken a sabbatical for an indefinite period of time. A lot of reports claimed that MS Dhoni would soon hang up his boots but that didn't happen.