Ever since his retirement from cricket, MS Dhoni has turned his attention towards agriculture and farming. The former Indian cricket team captain recently has been awarded honoured for his outstanding work and contribution to the animal husbandry sector in Eastern India. The 39-year-old was appreciated at the recently held Farmer’s fair in Ranchi. MS Dhoni Turns Farmer, CSK Captain Seen Ploughing Field on a Tractor at His Ranchi Farmhouse.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was presented with a shawl during Kisan Mela which was held at the Bisra Agricultural University (BAU) in Ranchi. The former Indian skipper was honoured on Friday (March 5) by Jharkhand Legislative Assembly’s speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, who presented the memento to the 39-year-old’s representative Kunal Gaurav.

It is understood that MS Dhoni current has around 73 cows at his farmhouse in Ranchi which includes Friesian and Sahiwal breeds. According to Kunal Gaurav, the cattle was brought in from Punjab and per day around 400 litres of milk is produced. The former Indian skipper has many allocated locations in Ranchi for the sale of the produced milk.

MS Dhoni has very much turned his attention towards farming since his retirement. Recently, the former Indian skipper’s daughter, Ziva, shared a glimpse of some of the vegetable grown at MS Dhoni’s farm in Ranchi. The video was shared on the official Instagram account of Ziva Dhoni.

Along with vegetable farming, Dhoni had recently started farming famous black Kadaknath chickens at his organic poultry unit. According to reports, Dhoni had ordered 2000 chickens from a tribal farmer but the project was jeopardised amid the sudden outbreak of the bird flu crisis in the country.

