The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) begins from September 19 onwards. This year’s edition will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). There will be no home advantage for teams and thus there will be ‘level playing field’. However, few teams will continue to start as favourites and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) happens to be on top of that list. The MS Dhoni-led side is the most dangerous team in IPL. The Super Kings happen to be the most consistent team in IPL and never in the tournament’s history they have failed to qualify for playoffs. Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at four stats that prove why CSK is the most dangerous team and also the favourites to lift the title this year as well. CSK IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Chennai Super Kings Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

1- Highest Win Percentage: CSK have a highest win percentage in IPL. The Dhoni’s team has played 165 matches and have won 100 out of those. That makes it the win percentage of 61.28%.

2- Second Most Titles: Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the record number of four IPL titles and CSK stand on second spot with three title wins. Apart from these titles, CSK won now-discarded Champions League T20 title twice as well. Team CSK Key Players for IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Deepak Chahar and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for From Chennai Super Kings.

3- Most Final Appearances: Having always qualified for the playoffs, it is a record that CSK have appeared in most number of finals. Out of ten seasons, CSK made it to the finals of the tournament eight times (winning three, losing five.) Chennai Super Kings Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of MS Dhoni's CSK.

4- Most Experienced Captain: There are no second thoughts about Dhoni being the most experienced captain in IPL. He has international trophies to add to his credentials as a leader. Besides that, Dhoni has a win percentage of 60.11% in IPL. In 174 matches as a captain, Dhoni has won 104 (including Rising Pune Supergiants matches).

WATCH: CSK Team Profile For IPL 2020, Stats And Records

It might sound cliched but CSK are favourites to win this year’s IPL as well. Dhoni will be keen to continue his magic after having announced retirement from international cricket.

