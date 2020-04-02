MS Dhoni Is Very Down to Earth, a Legend and a Role Model, Says Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Krunal Pandya During Q&A Session on Twitter

File picture of Krunal Pandya with MS Dhoni (Photo Credits:@krunalpandya24/Twitter)

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in India, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya took to Twitter to announce a Q&A session with his fans. “Hi guys Let’s have a Q&A session - something I’ve never done on Twitter. Send your questions to me using #AskKrunal and I will answer as many as possible,” tweeted Krunal along with his photo. In no time, fans started asking questions ranging from personal to professional life to the cricketer and #AskKrunal was one of the trending topics on Twitter. Hardik Pandya and Brother Krunal Play Cricket at Home Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video).

One of the Twitter users asked Krunal to say something about MS Dhoni. The senior Pandya obliged and retweeted his query with a comment. “He’s (MS Dhoni) very down to earth, a legend and a role model,” wrote Pandya.

Here’s Krunal Pandya’s Reply to the Question

He’s very down to earth, a legend and a role model https://t.co/GQlCB7LegT — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 2, 2020

Krunal last week celebrated his 29th birthday amid the lockdown. The Mumbai Indians cricketer has been indoors ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in India. Krunal has been quite active on Twitter since the self-quarantine and posted a video of work out at home. In another post, he was seen playing cricket with brother Hardik Pandya, who also plays for Mumbai Indians, and other family members. Krunal has featured in 55 IPL matches and has picked 40 wickets besides scoring 891 runs. He made his T20I debut for India in 2018 and has played 18 matches for the national team.