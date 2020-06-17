MS Dhoni Shocked and Shattered Following Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Reveals 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' Director Neeraj Pandey

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly left former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni in shock. The cricketer was known to share a good bond with the late actor as the two spent quality time together during the making of ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, a biopic based on Dhoni. Sushant played the lead role of Dhoni in the movie and was appreciated for his work. The later actor not only copied Dhoni’s different hairstyles but the batsman’s unorthodox batting style as well. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic.

While preparing for the role, Sushant aced Dhoni’s trademark helicopter shot and would play it with perfection. Meanwhile, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ director Neeraj Pandey has revealed that Dhoni was “in shock and got shattered” when he heard the news of Sushant’s death. The director himself was not in a good state of mind.

“I am not in a situation to speak. I have been talking to the media since afternoon. All I can say is I lost a very close one. Ask whatever you want quickly,” said Neeraj Pandey told xtratime.in. When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic.

On being asked about Dhoni, Nereej said, “apart from calling Mahi bhai (Dhoni), I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered.”

Earlier, Dhoni’s manager Arun Pandey had revealed that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was feeling ‘very remorse’ following the actor’s death. Dhoni is currently is in Ranchi. He left Chennai in March following the postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).