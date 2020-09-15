Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the last team to hit the training ground ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to COVID-19 cases in their camp. Nevertheless, preparations of the MS Dhoni-led side are underway, and fans active on social media must be aware of the fact. Recently, CSK live-streamed their practice match on Instagram, which gained a lot of fans' attention. The franchise, however, received a special request from Dhoni's wife Sakshi, who expressed the desire of seeing 'Mahi.' The team manager didn't take long in fulfilling Sakshi's wish as he immediately panned the camera towards the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman. Most Dangerous Team In IPL: 4 Stats That Prove MS Dhoni-Led CSK Are Favourites to Lift Indian Premier League 2020 Title.

Owing to the coronavirus cases, CSK players haven't been allowed to bring their family to UAE. However, that doesn't stop Sakshi from seeing her better-half in action. Meanwhile, Dhoni, who hasn't played any professional match since the 2019 World Cup, hasn't looked rusty at all in his practice sessions. In some videos shared by CSK, the former Indian captain was seen smashing huge sixes which is an excellent sign for the three-time champions. Meanwhile, let's look at how Sakshi gate-crashed CSK's live practice session.CSK Team Profile for IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, the Men in Yellow have been jolted by two major blows even before the start of the tournament. Regular vice-captain Suresh Raina and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh have pulled out of the tournament, leaving a great void in the team. Hence, it'll be interesting to see how the three-time winners will plan their strategy. MS Dhoni and Co will kick start their IPL 2020 campaign against defending Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

