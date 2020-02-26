Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of MUL vs PES on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Imran Tahir (Photo Credits: Twitter / Multan Sultans)

Multan Sultans (MUL) will square off against Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match no 8 on February 26, 2020, at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium. Both teams have lost one and won one game from the two matches they have played in PSL 2020 so far. Peshawar Zalmi will enter this game with a victory over Quetta Gladiators in their previous game, while Multan Sultans lost to Islamabad United in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live streaming online of MUL vs PES, PSL 2020 on Cricketgateway. We will also help you with telecast details of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2020 T20 match on DSport, Gazi TV. Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs PES Clash in PSL Season 5.

Multan Sultans posted a total of 164/8 against Islamabad United in their previous game. The Sultans were unable to defend the target as United chased it down with ease in just 16.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Speaking about Peshawar Zalmi, they defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in their last match. Peshawar reached the target of 149 runs in just 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Kamran Akmal scored 101 runs from 55 balls in that game.

When to Watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The eighth match of PSL 2020 will take place between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. The match will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 26, 2020 (Wednesday) and will start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

DSport holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. So, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be available live on DSport. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to follow MUL vs PES T20 match of PSL 2020.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. However, fans also have a good option to watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

Multan Sultans will be led by Shan Masood which has star performers like Imran Tahir, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi to name a few. While Peshawar Zalmi will play under the captaincy of Daren Sammy where key players to watch out will be Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and many more.