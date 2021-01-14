The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 is here and we have a host of prolific performances. The match was held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Amongst the good performances, we had Rahul Chahar’s hat-trick that powered Rajasthan to a stunning win by 10 runs. Needless to say that the Mumbai Indians also praised the bowler for his feat. In the match, Rahul Chahar scalped five wickets and in four overs and bowled at the stunning economy of 3.5. During the course of his four overs, Chahar conceded 14 runs in four overs. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

Talking about the match, Rajasthan was batting first in the game. Mahipal Lamor was the one who scored a half-century and made a vital contribution. The team got bundled out on 148 runs for the loss of 10 wickets. In reply, Parth Sahani from Madhya Pradesh scored 74 runs from 45 balls. However, with Rahul Chahal casting a spell the team could not reach the target and fell short by 10 runs. Now, check out the tweet by Mumbai Indians. Also, click here for the wicket highlights.

From team Madhya Pradesh, we had Avesh Khan who scalped four wickets. Kuldeep Sen walked away with three wickets. With this, Rajasthan is now placed on number two of the Group D points table with eight points. Saurashtra stands on number one with the same number of points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).