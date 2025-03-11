WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: We are down to the very last league match of WPL 2025 and it features two of the blockbuster sides--Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Both teams have had contrasting fortunes up until this point in WPL 2025. RCB had entered WPL 2025 as the defending champions but they have not been able to live upto the expectations. Smriti Mandhana and her team find themselves right at the bottom of the WPL 2025 points table after losing five matches on the trot. They are out of contention for a spot in the WPL 2025 playoffs. MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's T20 Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand, have everything to play for as they head into the MI-W vs RCB-W clash. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team already have qualified for the WPL 2025 playoffs and a victory against RCB will see them move to the top spot on the WPL 2025 points table, which automatically will put them in the final. Mumbai Indians have momentum on their side after defeating Gujarat Giants a day ago and will look to do a double over the defending champions, having defeated them earlier at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB can spoil the party for Mumbai Indians by preventing them from booking a direct spot in the WPL 2025 with a victory to end their campaign tonight.

In terms of head-to-head records, Mumbai Indians have an advantage, winning four times in six matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Will Harmanpreet Kaur and her team extend that dominance or would Smriti Mandhana's side break their losing streak and end the season on a high? WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Mumbai Indians Emerge As Top Contenders For Table-Topper Spot Following 9-Run Victory Over Gujarat Giants.

When is MI-W vs RCB-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in WPL 2025 is set to be played on Tuesday, March 11. The MI-W vs RCB-W match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of MI-W vs RCB-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of MI-W vs RCB-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Expect Mumbai Indians to win and book a spot in the final.

