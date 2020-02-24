Namaste Trump: India Cheer on Great Cricketers Like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli; Says US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.( Photo Credits: File image)

US President Donald Trump arrived in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad for the Namaste Trump event. Reportedly, over one lakh Indian citizens gathered at the newly-constructed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad to welcome Trump. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump, the US President took over and addressed the crowd present at the venue. Trump talked about various topics ranging from cricket to Bollywood. Interestingly, the US President mentioned legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and current Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli during the Namaste Trump. Namaste Trump: Donald Trump Heaps Praises on PM Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium Event, Says 'He Worked as a Tea Seller, Now He's a Champion of India'.

“All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli,” Trump said.

Trump’s mention of Tendulkar and Kohli saw Motera Stadium erupt in a loud cheer. Prime Minister Modi also was seen having a good time when Trump mentioned India’s two of cricket stars. Sachin Tendulkar Scored First Double Century in Men's ODIs on This Day 10 Years Ago; ICC Recalls Master Blaster’s Super Effort in Gwalior.

Last year in September, Modi addressed a similar event, titled Howdy Modi, in Houston along with Trump. And now, US President is in India for his reciprocal event. Among various dignitaries present at the Motera Stadium was BCCI president Sourav Ganguly as well.