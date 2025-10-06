Nepal National Cricket Team has been one of the most exciting teams to emerge in the global landscape of cricket in the recent past. They started breaking through the ranks when they qualified for the Asia Cup in 2023. After that they secured qualification in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and created history. Even in the World Cup, they gave a solid fight to a team as strong as South Africa and almost secured a victory there. Their performance was acknowledged by fans all around the world. Although they failed to qualify for the Asia Cup T20I 2025, they have defeated West Indies, a full member in a T20I series and achieved history once again. Nepal Defeats Qatar by 16 Runs in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers Warm-Up Match; Kushal Bhurtel, Karan KC Power Rhinos to Victory.

Nepal national cricket team will take part in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific regional qualifiers next as they aim a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Just like 2024, it will be a 20-team affair and as a result Nepal pursuit for the platform to show their caliber against big teams. They will be up against Kuwait and Japan in the group stages as they are slotted in Group 2 alongside the two teams. The Asia-East Asia-Pacific qualifiers have been handed three slots as the Asia, East Asia and Pacific regional qualifiers are combined together. While it makes Nepal's job tougher, they aim at a higher level now. Fans eager to know the entire schedule of Nepal in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific qualifiers, will get the entire information here. Nepal Clinch First Series Victory Over a Full-Member Nation as Rhinos Defeat West Indies by 90 Runs in WI vs NEP 2nd T20I 2025.

Date Match Group Venue Time (In IST) October 08, Wednesday Nepal vs Kuwait Group 2 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:30 PM October 10, Friday Nepal vs Japan Group 2 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 4:00 PM

The ICC T20 World Cup 2025 Asia-East Asia-Pacific regional qualifiers have two rounds. The teams are divided into three groups. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Six round where each team will play each other. The top three highest ranked teams in the super six will qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Nepal's schedule in the Super Six is yet to be finalised. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific regional qualifiers will start from October 08.

