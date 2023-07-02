In the seventh-place playoff match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Nepal goes one-on-one with the United Arab Emirates. The match will take place at the Takashing Sports Club in Harare on July 2, 2023, Sunday with the toss scheduled at 12.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Coming to the match preview for both the sides, for Nepal, their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers campaign is going poor after having just won one match out of the four matches that they played and thus lie in fourth place on the points table of Group A. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sri Lanka Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct.

Their previous match against Netherlands ended in a losing cause. After losing the toss, they were asked to bat. Batting first, Nepal faltered as none of their batsmen were able to provide useful contributions – except Rohit Kumar Paudel (33 runs) – with the bat and their innings halted at a below-par score of 167. With lesser runs to defends, Nepal bowlers – Sandeep Lamichhane (2 wickets), Gulshan Kumar Jha (1 wicket) – did manage to pick up wickets but they were not enough to stop Netherlands from crossing the line. Nepal versus UAE will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 PM IST.

Meanwhile, UAE are placed fifth on the points table of Group B. The United Arab Emirate cricket team in their last encounter saw the face of defeat. Batting first, Ireland on account of brilliant knocks from Paul Stirling (162 runs), Andy Balbirnie (66 runs), and, Harry Tector (57 runs), posted a huge total of 349. UAE began well in their pursuit of 350 but as pressure began mounting their batsmen started throwing their wickets away and that brought the end of UAE’s innings at 211, losing the match by 138 runs. Seeing the form of both the sides, it is evident that UAE looks the stronger side and they are likely to end up as winners of the next game.

Nepal vs UAE Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, the Nepal vs UAE Super Six match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. ‘What a Shame..’ Virender Sehwag Reacts After West Indies Fail to Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 Following Defeat to Scotland in Super Six Match.

Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the NEP vs UAE live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the NEP vs UAE ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both platforms.

