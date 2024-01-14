New Zealand meets Pakistan in the second game of the five-match T20I series. The Blackcaps won the first match by 46 to take a 1-0 lead and will be keen to double it as they face Green Shirts at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Pakistan, on the other hand, have their task cut out as they look to draw level in the series. New Zealand have a good record at Seddon Park and that could just add to Pakistan’s woes whose bowlers looked at bay in the series opener. NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 Video Highlights: Watch New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 46 Runs.

New Zealand are unlikely to make any change which means Mitchell Santner will continue to rest after he tested positive for COVID. Pakistan could think about bringing leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in place of Usama Mir while retaining the batting lineup.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series. However, the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20 2024 will not be available on TV in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide a free live telecast of the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 match. Babar Azam Becomes Fourth Batsman To Surpass 3500 Runs in T20Is, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

With the absence of live telecast of NZ vs PAK, fans will be eager to catch the action. In a piece of good news for fans, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the NZ vs PAK T20I series on mobile devices and smart TVs.

