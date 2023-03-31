Sri Lanka face a daunting task as they now need to win to draw the series and keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup alive. The Dasun Shanaka-led side were completely blown away in the first ODI, which they lost by a mammoth 198-run margin. The second ODI, which was washed out dented Sri Lanka’s World Cup hopes further and now, they have no option but to beat New Zealand in the series finale on Friday, March 31, at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. On form, New Zealand start as overwhelming favourites, but Sri Lanka have players who can spring a surprise. ‘Crossing All Bridges’ Virat Kohli Shares Picture of Himself, Wife Anushka Sharma and Daughter Vamika From Their Rishikesh Trip.

Finn Allen (51), Rachin Ravindra (49) and Daryl Mitchell (47) were the principal contributors for New Zealand with the bat in the first ODI as the Kiwis were bowled out for 274 in 49.3 overs. But a fiery 5/31 from Henry Shipley meant Sri Lanka could only manage 78 runs in 19.5 overs. Coming to the third game, Sri Lanka need a much better batting effort if they hope to level this series. A lot of Sri Lankan hopes would rest on veteran Angelo Matthews, who could manage just 18 runs in the 1st ODI. Skipper Shanaka will also hope to bounce back from his golden duck. Shakib Al Hasan Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in Men's T20Is, Achieves Feat With Five-Wicket Haul During BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I 2023.

When Is NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 31 (Friday). The match will commence at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 6 am IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2023?

Sadly, there is no official broadcaster partner for the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series in India. So, there is no option to catch the live broadcast of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI in India on TV. For more information keep reading. PCB Set to Appoint Mickey Arthur As Consultant Team Director; Morne Morkel to Be Bowling Coach.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2023?

Fans can follow the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2023 online. Amazon Prime Video will be live streaming the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to access live action.

