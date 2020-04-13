Nobody in Pakistan Questioned Me When I Made $10,000 Donation to Yuvraj Singh’s Foundation, Says Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi and Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Following the coronavirus pandemic, former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh supported Shahid Afridi’s foundation for doing relief work in Pakistan. The duo took to respective social media accounts and urged people to come forward and support Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF). However, the duo faced backlash from some of the fans in India. The twitter was divided with some criticising Yuvraj and Harbhajan for their support to Pakistan based foundation. Harbhajan Singh Hits Back at Trolls After Being Slammed for Supporting Shahid Afridi, Says ‘Spread Love, Not Hate or Virus’.

Following the backlash, the two Punjab cricketers came forward and explained their position, citing humanity first approach. Even Afridi reacted to the criticism faced by Yuvraj and Harbhajan and said that sportspersons are “ambassadors of love and peace.” Afridi further valued the support extended by Yuvraj and Harbhajan.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain has revealed that he once supported Yuvraj’s foundation and no one in Pakistan questioned him. "When I was in Canada, I went to support Yuvraj Singh's foundation and announced a donation of $10,000 for it. Everyone in Pakistan supported me and nobody said to me why did you make that donation, why are you supporting India,” Afridi was quoted as saying by sports journalist Saj Sadiq. Shahid Afridi to Wasim Akram: Moustache or No Moustache, You Are and Will Remain a Champion.

Shahid Afridi "When I was in Canada, I went to support Yuvraj Singh's foundation and announced a donation of $10,000 for it. Everyone in Pakistan supported me and nobody said to me why did you make that donation, why are you supporting India" — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 13, 2020

Shahid Afridi Foundation has been doing charity work for needy ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in Pakistan. The former Pakistan cricketer was himself seen distributing the relief material. Many former and current cricketers have come forward to support Afridi’s foundation.