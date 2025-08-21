Match eight of the ongoing UP T20 League 2025 will feature Noida Kings taking on defending champions Kashi Rudras on August 21. Both teams have played two matches so far in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025, with Kashi Rudras winning both, while Noida Kings have won one and lost one. Noida Kings, led by Shivam Chaudhary, sit in the third position and are in search of their second win. Kashi Rudras, captained by Karan Sharma, are leading the UP T20 League 2025 and will be eager to make it three in a row. Rinku Singh Picks Wicket on First Ball, Brings Out Aggressive Celebration During Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video)

After winning the tournament opener, Noida Kings suffered a narrow 14-run loss against Gaur Gorakhapur Lions, where the former failed to chase down 187 despite best efforts from Priyanshu Pandey and Ravi Singh. The top-order needs to come to the party, including Chaudhary, if Kings want to make a comeback in the UP T20 League 2025.

On the other hand, Kashi Rudras have ticked all boxes in both their Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 matches, winning comfortably against Gaur Gorakhapur Lions and Kanpur Superstars. In Rudras' last match, Abhishek Goswami and Uvais Ahmad starred with the bat, with a 96-run stand, and bowlers produced all-round to keep Superstars at bay despite Adarsh Singh's unbeaten 100.

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Date Thursday, August 21 Time 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Hoping to win their second match of the competition, Noida Kings will take on league leaders Kashi Rudras in UP T20 League 2025 on Thursday, August 21, which will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, and has a scheduled start time of 3: 30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras live telecast on Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Noida vs Kashi live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

