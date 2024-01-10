With ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to take place in June this year, teams will be focusing more on the shorter format in the coming months. New Zealand and Pakistan kick-off the preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024 with a five-match series. After the Test series in Australia, Pakistan is now in New Zealand for the T20I series. The NZ vs PAK 2024 T20I series begins on January 12 and ends on January 21. Meanwhile, fans looking for NZ vs PAK live telecast and streaming online in India con scroll down for all the details. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2024 Schedule: Get NZ vs PAK T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The five-game T20I series against New Zealand will be Shaheen Afridi’s first assignment as T20I captain after replacing Babar Azam. Pakistan’s squad sees some new names like Saim Ayub, Zaman Khan, Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi and Azam Khan along with some known faces. For New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson returns while pacer Matt Henry finds a place in the squad as well.

How To Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Series 2024 in India?

Sadly, New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series 2024 will not be telecast live on any channel in India. Only live streaming of New Zealand vs Pakistan series 2024 will be available. Continue reading to find out the NZ vs PAK live streaming online details. 'Ban Gaya Galti Se' Shahid Afridi Takes Light-Hearted Jibe at Son-in-Law Shaheen Afridi Becoming Pakistan’s T20I Captain, Video Goes Viral.

How To Watch Live Streaming of New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Series 2024 in India?

Amazon Prime Video holds the broadcast rights of New Zealand home cricket matches in India. So, New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series 2024 live streaming online in India will be available on Prime Video mobile app and website.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c) (matches 1, 2, 4 and 5), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson (match 3 only), Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson (matches 3, 4 and 5), Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears (matches 1 and 2), Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2024 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).