ODW vs CDK Dream11 Prediction, 20th T20 DPL 2025: After being able to bag just three points from their five matches, the Outer Delhi Warriors are now gearing up to face the only unbeatable side of the competition, the Central Delhi Kings. The ODW vs CDK match will be the 20th fixture of the ongoing Delhi Premier League game, sixth for the Outer Delhi Warriors and fifth for the Central Delhi Kings. Ahead of the fixture, ODW are placed sixth in the DPL 2025 points table, while CDK are second. South Delhi Superstarz Beat New Delhi Tigers by Three Wickets in Delhi Premier League 2025; Anmol Sharma and Tejasvi Dahiya Shine As SDS Register First Victory in DPL Second Season.

The ODW vs CDK DPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the renowned Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings match is organized to be held on Tuesday, August 12, starting at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Having not seen the face of victory in the last three fixtures, Outer Delhi Warriors must be desperate to turn the odds. DPL 2025: All-Round Brilliance Powers Purani Dilli 6 to 10-Run Win Over New Delhi Tigers.

ODW vs CDK DPL 2025 20th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Dhruv Singh (ODW), Siddharth Joon (CDK)

Batters: Sanat Sangwan (ODW), Priyansh Arya (ODW), Yash Dhull (CDK), Yugal Saini (CDK)

All-Rounders: Siddhant Sharma (ODW), Harsh Tyagi (ODW)

Bowlers: Tejas Baroka (CDK), Simarjeet Singh (CDK), Money Grewal (CDK)

ODW vs CDK DPL 2025 20th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Siddharth Joon (C), Priyansh Arya (VC)

ODW vs CDK DPL 2025 20th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Dhruv Singh (ODW), Siddharth Joon (CDK), Sanat Sangwan (ODW), Priyansh Arya (ODW), Yash Dhull (CDK), Yugal Saini (CDK), Siddhant Sharma (ODW), Harsh Tyagi (ODW), Tejas Baroka (CDK), Simarjeet Singh (CDK), Money Grewal (CDK)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match ODW vs CDK DPL 2025?

Central Delhi Kings are the favourites for the ODW vs CDK DPL 2025 match. CDK are the only unbeaten side so far in the Delhi Premier League 2025, and they are expected to maintain that record in this match too. Yash Dhull looks to be in good form, so one can expect him to play big. A similar role is expected from Priyansh Arya.

