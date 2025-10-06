After a long time in international cricket, two teams will meet each other in an all-format series, as the South Africa national cricket team travels to Pakistan to face the Pakistan national cricket team in Test, T20I, and ODI between October 12 and November 08. The PAK vs SA 2025 will witness teams lock horns in a two-Test series, followed by three-match T20 Internationals, and as many One-Day Internationals spread across three cities. This will be the first Test series for Pakistan and South Africa in the current World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Pakistan vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About PAK vs SA Test, ODI and T20I Series

All eight PAK vs SA 2025 cricket matches will be played across three venues — Gadaffi Stadium, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and Iqbal Stadium — with this being the first time that an ODI will be played in Faisalabad since 2008. Pakistan have already named their Test captain in Shah Masood, while South Africa will see Aiden Markram play stand-in skipper in place of Temba Bavuma. PCB are yet to name Pakistan's ODI and T20I squad, while Proteas will have David Miller and Matthew Breetze lead the white-ball sides, respectively. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down below to find the details about the Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Test, T20I, and ODI series.

Pakistan vs South Africa Series 2025 Details

Series Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 All-Format Series Date October 12 to November 08 Time 10:00 AM, 8:30 PM, and 2:30 PM Venues Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad Live Streaming and Telecast Details TBA

Where to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, so far, no information regarding live telecast viewing options for the Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 series in India is available. Information will be updated as and when TV details for PAK vs SA 2025 Tests, T20Is, and ODIs are announced for Indian audiences. Babar Azam Named in 11-Player Red-Ball Training Camp Ahead of Pakistan vs South Africa Test Series

How to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

Similarly, no information on live online viewing options for the PAK vs SA Test, T20I, and ODI cricket matches in India are available. The available streaming platforms for the Pakistan and South Africa 2025 all-format series will be updated soon.

