The Sri Lanka national team is set to host the Bangladesh national cricket team in an all-format series consisting of Tests, One-Day Internationals, and T20 Internationals, which will be held between June 17 and July 16. The tour will kick off with two Tests, which will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is, that will conclude SL vs BAN 2025. SL vs BAN 2025: Sri Lanka Cricket Team Announces 18-Member Squad for Test Series Against Bangladesh.

So far, only Test squads for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been announced, with Dhananjaya de Silva leading the hosts, while all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will captain the Bangla Tigers for the first time in the format. The first encounter, which starts on June 17 at Galle International Stadium, will be emotional for the Sri Lankan side, with the SL vs BAN 1st Test being the last for former captain Angelo Mathews. This series will also kick off the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle officially.

SL vs BAN Series 2025 Details

Series SL vs BAN Series 2025 Date June 17 to July 16 Time 10:30 AM (Test), 2:30 PM (ODI), and 7:00 PM (T20I) Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Galle, Colombo, Pallekele and Dambulla Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV for Live Streaming, Sony Sports Ten TV Channels

Where to Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh all-format series in India. So, the SL vs BAN Test, ODI, and T20I matches will be live telecast on Sony Sports TV channels in India. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information. Angelo Mathews Retires: Star Sri Lanka All-Rounder Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Former Captain Says, 'Best Time To Make Way for a Younger Player To Take the Mantle'.

How to Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights SL vs BAN 2025, the live streaming online of the Test, ODI, and T20I matches will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV. FanCode will also provide live online viewing option for the SL vs BAN all-format series, which will require a match pass to view complete matches.

The tour will see matches take place across four cities - Galle, Colombo, Pallekele, and Dambulla - with a total of five stadiums hosting eight internationals between them.

