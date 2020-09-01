Haider Ali impressed on T20I debut for Pakistan as he managed to score his maiden half-century in the shortest format of the game against England and the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. After losing the second game of the three-match series, Pakistan decided to make three changes and one of the was giving the 19-year-old his debut and it proved to be a brilliant move as the youngster shone on the international stage. England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I 2020: Live Score and Updates.

In the third T20I match between England and Pakistan, the hosts won the toss and elected to field first. The decision proved in their favour as they dismissed the visiting opening pair with just 32 runs on the board. This gave the opportunity to young Haider Ali to show his quality and he grabbed the chance with both hands.

Coming in a dire situation, Ali, playtime his first international game, showed his class and technique to take his team to a comfortable position in the game. The 19-year-old played fearless cricket, displaying a wide array of shots while bringing his maiden Twenty-20 half-century in just 28 deliveries.

Haider Ali got the chance on this tour after he impressed in the recently played Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The 19-year-old had four scores of over 30 runs while also registering a half-century (69) against Lahore Qalandars.

After impressive performances in domestic circuits and U-19 World Cup, Haider Ali was awarded a central contract by PCB in May 2020. The 19-year-old was one of the three Pakistan players from the squad for England tour who tested positive for coronavirus, but the youngster has overcome that obstacle to show his clas on the field.

