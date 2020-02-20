Pakistan Super League Season 5 Opening Ceremony: Fans Mock PSL 2020 Organisers and Anchor Ahmed Godil With Funny Memes and Jokes

Pakistan Super League Opening Ceremony (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 got off to a blazing start with the opening ceremony at the Karachi National Stadium. The ceremony, as glittering as it was, however, couldn’t escape the wrath of the fans and netizens who poked at the organisers and the Pakistan cricket board for hosting such a small opening ceremony. PSL 2020 will be the fifth edition of lucrative T20 league of Pakistan. The season got underway with the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United clash on the opening night. While fans trolled the entire league and its organisers, special treatment was reserved for show anchor Ahmed Godil, who as claimed online didn’t host the show to expectations and was trolled online with jokes and memes online. PSL 2020 Schedule in PDF: Download Pakistan Super League T20 Season 5 Full Timetable in IST With Fixtures, Matches, Team and Venue Details.

From trolling the hosts Godil, for his underwhelming performance to roasting him for his inability to control the crowd and engage them with his talks in the opening ceremony. As reported by the Pakistan media, as many as 350 artists performed in the PSL 2020 opening ceremony in different genres ranging from sufi, pop, rock and bhangra to folk. The opening ceremony of this edition predicted to be the biggest of all opening ceremonies in the history of the league but fans were left disappointed.

Fans Waiting for PSL 2020

While Watching the PSL Watching Ceremony

Great View

This is our Karachi ♥ This is the national stadium of Pakistan ♥#PSL5 pic.twitter.com/7vYKZ2ZUhA — Muneeb ♡ (@UPieceofSheet) February 20, 2020

The Initiator of Memes

Meanwhile, Fans Be Like

Watch With a Caution

Watching psl opening ceremony like. pic.twitter.com/7XH5xjAaGS — Haroon (@ThisHaroon) February 20, 2020

Meet the PSL Organisers

Well...

Every Pakistani to PCB after watching PSL 5 ceremony#PSL2020 #PSLV pic.twitter.com/w3ugH4DpMA — H A M Z A 🇵🇰✨ (@iamhamzu_) February 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Shadab Khan-led Islamabad were then off to a worse start after losing Colin Munro in the very first delivery. But Dawid Malan and Luke Ronchi steadied the ship to take the side to a respectable score. Malan was the top-scorer with 64 runs from 40 deliveries. Mohammad Hasnain and Ben Cutting were the pick of the Gladiators bowlers with three wickets each.