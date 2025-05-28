PAK vs BAN Fantasy Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in the first of the three-match T20I series. The PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 takes place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28 and has a start time of 08:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 fantasy cricket can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Why is Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2025 Not Available on Dream11? Know Reason Behind Absence of PAK vs BAN on Fantasy Cricket App.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have been out of form in the game’s shorter format and have been looking for revival. Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan while Litton Das continues to be in charge of Bangladesh despite 2-1 defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, we have drafted the PAK vs BAN fantasy playing XI for 1st T20I 2025 and you can have a look at the same.

PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Fantasy Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Haris (PAK).

Batters: M Parvez Hossain (BAN), Hasan Nawaz (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK) and Fakhar Zaman (PAK).

All-Rounders: Mahedi Hasan (BAN) and Shadab Khan (PAK).

Bowlers: Hasan Mahmud (BAN), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) and Haris Rauf (PAK).

PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: M Parvez Hossain (c), Muhammad Jawad Ullah (vc). PAK vs BAN 2025: Head Coach Phil Simmons Urges Bangladesh Young Pacers To Step Up Against Pakistan.

PAK vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad Haris (PAK), M Parvez Hossain (BAN), Hasan Nawaz (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Mahedi Hasan (BAN), Shadab Khan (PAK), Hasan Mahmud (BAN), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) and Haris Rauf (PAK).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2025 02:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).