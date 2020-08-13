After a dramatic turnaround in the series opener, England and Pakistan will face each other in the second test of the three-match series. The match will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton on August 13, 2020 (Thursday). The hosts will be looking to continue their winning run while the visitors are searching for first win post lockdown. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Pakistan vs England 2nd Test can find it here. England vs Pakistan, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast.

England will be looking to wrap up yet another series when they take on the Asian side at the Ageas Bowl stadium but will be without their star player Ben Stokes. The all-rounder has pulled out of the remaining two matches due to family reasons. Which means that Joe Denly could get another run in the side. Joe Root vs Yasir Shah and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Southampton.

Although Pakistan gave a good account of themselves in their first game post lockdown, they were unable to get the win. However, now after time to analyse their performance, the visitors will be looking to improve on the first match display and level the series with a win.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 1 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

First Test between England and Pakistan will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on August 13, 2020 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 03:30 pm IST and 03:00 pm PST.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 1 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Pakistan in India, so fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to catch the live actions. Fans from Pakistan can catch the action of PAK vs ENG on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 1 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV provide the live streaming of ENG vs WI 2nd Test 2020 in India. The ENG vs WI live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and App. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs WI on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also provide online streaming. The mobile application of PTV Sports will also be providing live streaming of the game.

