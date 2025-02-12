Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha score scintillating centuries as Pakistan national cricket team chase down the target of 353 in the third and the final match of the Tri-Series 2025 and qualified for the final. The chase of 353 for Pakistan in the final ODI of the tri-series is the highest successful chase for Pakistan in their ODI history. The last highest successful run chase for them was 349 against Australia in 2022. Pakistan Qualify For Tri-Series 2025 Final, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha Score Centuries As Green Shirts Secure Dominating 6-Wicket Victory to Seal Berth in Summit Clash Alongside New Zealand.

Highest Successful Run Chases of Pakistan in ODIs

