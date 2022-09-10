After weeks of intense competition and some insanely-thrilling contests, it has boiled down to two teams--Sri Lanka and Pakistan, both of whom are set to face each other in the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday, September 11. Both sides have had some tough competitions in the tournament but have found a way to win and hence, would battle it out for achieving continental supremacy. With just one month before the T20 World Cup, both teams have done reasonably well in preparing for the tournament and would aim to cap it off with the title. Naseem Shah Collects Phones from Fans for Selfies During PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match (Watch Video)

Sri Lanka, one of the underdogs of the competition, have taken everyone by surprise as they now find themselves one win away from a sixth Asia Cup crown. While everyone rallied behind an India vs Pakistan final, Dasun Shanaka and his men have quietly gone about their job and have been undoubtedly one of the most impressive sides in the competition. After losing their tournament opener to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have won every match up until now and their recent win over finalists Pakistan would give them a boost ahead of the summit clash. The mantra for them has been to chase and win games and that is why the toss would once again play a crucial role in this match.

Pakistan were one of the title favourites and despite some nervous moments, they have well and truly lived up to that tag. The Green Shirts had a major injury setback when Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out prior to the tournament but they have uncovered some seriously talented players like Naseem Shah and also Mohammad Hasnain, both of whom have been impressive. They have had some patchy performances so far and concern for them has been skipper Babar Azam's form, On the flip side, Mohammad Rizwan has been strong at the top of the order and would aim to continue the same way. Pakistan Road to Asia Cup 2022 Final: Here’s How Babar Azam and Co. Made it to Summit of T20 Tournament

PAK vs SL T20Is Head-to-Head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced off against each other 22 times in T20 Internationals. Pakistan have won 13 games out of these while Sri Lanka have managed nine wins.

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Key Players

Both sides have some star players who can change the game around on their own. For Pakistan, a lot would rest on the shoulders of Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan while Sri Lanka would rely on the performances of Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Mendis, among others in this all-important clash.

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Mini Battles

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka contest also features many player battles out of which, can impact the outcome of this contest. The Mohammad Rizwan vs Dilshan Madhushanka is one such clash. Also, the contest between Shadab Khan and Pathum Nissanka would be interesting to watch.

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Final match is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Match Timing

The Asia Cup 2022 final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST on September 11, 2022 (Sunday) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports, PTV Sports and Vasantham TV hold the TV telecast rights for the Asia Cup 2022 in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The live online streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

SL Likely Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

PAK Likely Playing 11: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2022 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).