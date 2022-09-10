Naseem Shah was seen collecting phones from fans on the sidelines during Pakistan's Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka on September 9. The young fast bowler, who has impressed one and all with his performances all throughout the competition, was rested for this match and he obliged fans' requests for selfies by taking their phones and putting them into his pocket.

Watch Video:

Ye kaam theek hai. pic.twitter.com/bOx6pakqbX — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 9, 2022

