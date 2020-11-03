Pakistan will eye a series clean-sweep when they host Zimbabwe in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe third-ODI match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 3, 2020 (Tuesday). Pakistan have already sealed the ODI series 2-0 and will aim for a clean-sweep while Zimbabwe will hope to end the ODI campaign with a win before heading to the T20I tour. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI match should scroll down for all information. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2020.

The hosts started the ODI series with a 26-run win before thumping Zimbabwe by six wickets in the second game to seal the ODI series. Brendan Taylor was the star for the visitors in the first match but his century went in vain while Sean Williams scored a vital 75 off 70 deliveries in the second ODI match but had no support at the other end and Zimbabwe could only post 206 which Pakistan chased down comfortably with 14.4 overs and six wickets in hand. Meanwhile, take a look at live telecast and live streaming online details for the PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI match.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match will take place on November 3, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 12:00 pm.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can catch the live telecast of PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI match live on PTV Sports. Unfortunately, live-action will not be available in India on television channels.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

In case, you are not able to watch PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI on TV or via online live streaming, you can always follow the live score updates online. The PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI match live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site.

