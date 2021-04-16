Chennai Super Kings (CSK) eye their first victory of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) as they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 15). Both sides made contrasting starts to their respective campaigns, which makes KL Rahul’s troop firm favourites for this fixture. While the MS Dhoni-led side suffered a seven-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in their first game, Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by four runs to kick-start their campaign. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the PBKS vs CSK match. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

CSK indeed have a job in hand as their bowling line-up isn’t one of the strongest in the tournament. Moreover, Punjab Kings have services of skipper KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran who are proven T20 stars. With the game taking place in Mumbai, a high-scoring contest is on the cards and hence, the bowlers need to be at their prime. With Mohammed Shami, Jhye Richardson and Murugan Ashwin in ranks, PBKS’ bowling line-up might be a tad better than Chennai's. Punjab Kings walk away with clear favourites on paper as far as batting is concerned. Although most of the factors show PBKS a far better side, any team can’t afford to be complacent with MS Dhoni being the opposition captain. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the ideal fantasy side. PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2021 Live Scorecard

PBKS vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 8 on Star Sports TV Channels

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the PBKS vs CSK clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs CSK Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 8 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the PBKS vs CSK match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2021 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).