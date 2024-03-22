The Punjab Kings are all set to take on the Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Indian Premier League 2024. The PBKS side, led by Shikhar Dhawan, has a lot of young blood, consisting of Prabhasimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh, who will be nurtured by the experienced Indian cricketer. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals is also a mine of youngsters and fearless cricketers. From skipper Rishabh Pant to Prithvi Shaw, the team is full of talented youngsters. The experience of David Warner at the top will certainly prove to be a deadly combination for the side. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings’ Home Games To Take Place at Newly Developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (Watch Video)

Punjab Kings have been one of those teams that performed well in the early stages of the competition but ended up finishing last as the tournament progressed. PBKS have qualified for the tournament's final only once, ten years back. Kings have the likes of foreign players such as Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes, who can balance the team. On the other hand, the bowling department consists of Sam Curran and Rahul Chahar, who can play an important role in controlling runs in the middle overs. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings’ Home Games To Take Place at Newly Developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals has been one of the most highly rated sides ever since they changed their name in 2019. DC consists of many great players, including skipper Rishabh Pant and experienced opener David Warner. Pant will return to action after staying away from cricket for over a year. Spinners such as Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are one of the team's key strengths and certainly trouble the opposition batsmen. Harry Brook is one factor from whom the opposition must be threatened, as he can hit a long ball while batting in the middle order. The pace battery, which consists of Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, and Jhye Richardson, looks good enough. 'Feels Like I’m Making My Debut Again', Says Rishabh Pant On Joining Delhi Capital’s Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The head-to-head contest between the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals is equal. Both teams have played a total of 32 matches, winning 16 and losing 16.

PBKS vs DC Match Number 2 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Rishabh Pant Shikhar Dhawan David Warner Jitesh Sharma Kuldeep Yadav Rahul Chahar

PBKS vs DC Match Number 2 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans will be very eager to watch the battle of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan and DC skipper Rishabh Pant. On the other hand, another major battle will be between DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Punjab batsman Liam Livingstone. Virat Kohli and RCB Team Arrive in Chennai for IPL 2024 Inaugural Match Against CSK

PBKS vs DC Match Number 2 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match Number 2 will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, March 23. The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

PBKS vs DC Match Number 2 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the PBKS vs DC match 2 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 match 2 in India.

PBKS vs DC Match Number 2 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Chris Woakes, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.

