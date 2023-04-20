In match number 27 of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 24 runs to secure their third win of the season. Asked to bat first, Bangalore posted a challenging total of 174 on account of Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli’s crucial knocks of 59 and 84 respectively. The match also saw many statistics during the game with the first one being Virat Kohli scoring 600 fours in the history of IPL. Coming into the match, Virat Kohli took over the reigns of captaincy for the first time since quitting it in 2021. Mohammed Siraj Brings Out Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siu Celebration After Inflicting Direct Hit Run Out During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

En route to his 59, he became the first captain to score 6500 runs in T20 cricket. Along with Kohli, RCB’s regular captain, Faf Du Plessis also became the first player to complete 300 runs in IPL 2023. Faf also smashed his fourth 50 plus score in Mohali. While forming their match-turning partnership the duo of Kohli and Faf forged the fifth highest partnership of 137 for Bangalore in the IPL. With the win against Punjab, Bangalore now climb up to the fifth spot with six points.

Chasing 175, Punjab Kings crumbled under pressure as they lost their top-order batters cheaply. For Punjab, their top scorers were Jitesh Sharma (41) and Prabhsimran Singh (46). Other than them, no one was able to score more than 15 as losing wickets at regular intervals saw Punjab getting out for 150. Punjab’s chief destructor was Bangalore pacer, Mohammed Siraj, who registered his best-ever bowling figures of 4/21 in IPL. Siraj, whose previous bowling figures were 4/32 against now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL), combined with others to see the end of Punjab’s batting innings. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell Play 'Rock, Paper, Scissor' Amidst DRS Break During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

PBKS Vs RCB Stat Highlights:

# Virat Kohli 600 fours in IPL

# Virat Kohli first captain to score 6500 T20 runs

# Faf Du Plessis first player to complete 300 runs in IPL 2023

# Faf Du Plessis registers his fourth 50-plus score in Mohali

# Fifth Highest opening stand for RCB in the IPL: 137 - Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis vs PBKS, Mohali, today

# Mohammed Siraj registers best bowling figures in IPL: (4/21) Against PBKS in Mohali, 2023

# Mohammed Siraj becomes highest-wicket taker in the 2023 IPL (12 wickets)

Punjab started well the chase but they lost too many wickets during the early stages of the game and that ultimately changed the course of the game. The form and strike rate of their regular captain Shikhar Dhawan is a concern that they need to resolve.

