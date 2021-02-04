Perth Scorchers will take on Brisbane Heat in the Challenger of Big Bash League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on February 4, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams are looking to book a place in the finals of the competition against defending champions Sydney Sixers. Meanwhile, fans searching for Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Highest Total in BBL: Check Full List of Highest Team Scores in Big Bash League.

Perth Scorchers finished second in the regular season while Brisbane Heat were fourth in the points table. But both teams are coming into this clash on the back of contrasting results as the Scorchers were defeated by Sixers in the Qualifier while Heat have booked a place in the Challenger by defeating Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder in the Eliminator and Knockout respectively.

When is Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21, Challenger Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 4, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 02:10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21, Challenger Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21, Challenger Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads

Brisbane Heat: Joe Denly, Chris Lynn(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson(w), Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Matthew Kuhnemann, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jack Wildermuth

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner(c), Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).