Perth Scorchers will host Hobart Hurricanes in their upcoming fixture in KFC Big Bash League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Tuesday (January 12). Both teams have blown hot and cold this season and would be raring to get another win under their belt. After losing first four games on the trot, Perth are on a four-match winning streak and are placed at fifth position with 16 points. A post above is occupied by Hurricanes who have 19 points in nine outings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of SCO vs HUR match, kindly score down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Alex Carey Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Liam Livingstone.

Notably, Perth will take the field without services of their star striker Colin Munro who’s out of the tournament with a quad injury. Nevertheless, the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis and skipper Ashton Turner are also proven stars of this format. Jhye Richardson will lead Perth’s bowling attack. Coming to the Hurricanes, Ben McDermott has been their stand-out batsman while Colin Munro and Dawid Malan have also marked their presence. At the same time, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith and Scott Boland make a potent bowling line-up. Now, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes match in BBL 2020-21 will be played on January 12, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be held at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Perth Stadium

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis(w), Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott(w), D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb(c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Johan Botha, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker

