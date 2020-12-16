Perth Scorchers will be up against Melbourne Stars in the upcoming fixture of Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Wednesday (December 16). Both sides have made contrasting starts to their campaigns which make Stars firm favourites to win the game. Glenn Maxwell’s men are currently at the top of the team standings with comprehensive wins in their first two games. On the other hand, Ashton Turner’s Scorchers faced a seven-wicket defeat against Melbourne Renegades in their only outing. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of SCO vs STA match. Johan Botha Comes Out of Retirement to Play for Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League.

Marcus Stoinis has been in red-hot form for Melbourne and is the player to watch out for in the upcoming game. Other than him, Stars also have the services of Glenn Maxwell and Andre Fletcher to put up runs on the board. Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa will handle mantle in the bowling department. Speaking of the big names in Perth side, the likes of Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Turner can change the course of any T20 game single-handedly. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming details.

When is Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on December 16, 2020 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Glenn Maxwell(c), Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk(w), Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Dilbar Hussain, Lance Morris, Seb Gotch, Tom O Connell, Nathan Coulter-Nile

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).