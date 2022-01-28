The final match of the Big Bash League 2021-22 is here and the winner will obviously take home the coveted trophy. The final of the BBL 2021-22 will take place at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. The game will begin at 02.10 pm IST and we shall talk about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's talk about the preview of the game. The two teams have met each other 23 times. Out of this, Perth Scorchers have an upper hand over their opponent as they have won 13 matches. Glenn Maxwell Signs Long-Term Deal With BBL Side Melbourne Stars.

Sydney Sixers have won nine games and one of them ended with a draw. For Sydney Sixers, Ben Dwarshuis is the stand-out bowler has 13 wickets in 17 matches. Whereas, Moises Henriques will be expected to give his best with the bat as he has amassed 433 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 136.80 and averaging 42 including a couple of half-centuries. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Final, BBL 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Final clash in BBL 2021-22 will be played at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Friday (January 28). The game has a scheduled time of 02:10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Final, BBL 2021-22 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers final BBL 2021-22 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2021-22 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2021-22 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, final, BBL 2020-21 clash.

