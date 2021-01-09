Perth Scorchers will look to extend their three-match winning run when they play Big Bash League table leaders Sydney Thunder in match 34 of BBL 2020-21 on January 09 (Saturday). Perth Scorchers currently lie at the second last spot in the points table but have won their last three matches after starting with three successive defeats. Their opponents Sydney Thunder have 22 points from eight games and have only lost twice this BBL season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2020-21 live telecast and live streaming online details should scroll down for all information.

Sydney Thunder won by seven wickets when both these teams met earlier in BBL 2020-21. Mitchell Marsh’s half-century had helped Perth Scorchers to 152 but Sydney Thunders chased it down with three deliveries to spare. Callum Ferguson was the star for Sydney Thunder with an unbeaten 61 off just 53 deliveries.

When is Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder match in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Perth Stadium. The match will be held on January 09 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Perth Scorchers Squad: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Kelly, Kurtis Patterson, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli

Sydney Thunder Squad: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Sam Billings(w), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha

