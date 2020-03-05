Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of PES vs QUE on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Quetta Gladiators (Photo Credits: Twitter/Quetta Gladiators)

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in match 18 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 4, 2020 (Thursday). Both teams have just one point separating them in the [points table and a win could see either team cut the points gap between them and the top placed Multan Sultans. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2020 can scroll down below for more details. Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

Quetta Gladiators are in a poor form at the moment as they have lost their last two encounters against Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side need to step up and stop this run of defeats. Jason Roy and Shane Watson have been brilliant for them and need to be in top form if they want to come away from the game with a crucial win. Peshawar Zalmi themselves lost their last league fixture to Karachi Kings by six-wickets. Mohammad Amir registered his personal best PSL figures in that game and will be hopeful of providing a similar performance in this match as well. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

When to Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Match 18 of PSL 2020 between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 4, 2020 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

PSL 2020 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will be telecasted on DSport as it is the official broadcaster of the league in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch the match no 18 of PSL 2020.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 Match?

Fans can catch the live action Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators on cricketgateway.com. But the users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

Both teams have a strong batting unit so a high-scoring game might be on the cards. The point table is very congested at the moment as only three-points separate the first and the second-last placed team in the standings. So a win in this match will be important for both the teams to make an early case for play-off places.