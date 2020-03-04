Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for PES vs QUE Clash in PSL Season 5

Quetta Gladiators (Photo Credits: Twitter / Quetta Gladiators)

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2020 match no 18. The game will be held on March 5, 2020, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Both teams will enter this game after facing defeat in their previous games. Zalmi lost to Karachi Kings in their previous game, while Gladiators got defeated by Qalandars in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Dream11 Team Prediction of PES vs QUE in PSL Season 5. We will also help you to pick the best team for Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators clash. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Sarfaraz Ahmed led side lost to Lahore Qalandars in their previous encounter as they failed to chase down the mammoth target of 210 runs. On the other hand, Wahab Riaz's Peshawar Zalmi wasn't able to defend the target of 152 runs against Karachi Kings. Quetta Gladiators are on the third position with six points, while Peshawar Zalmi are placed on the fifth position with five points.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Sarfaraz Ahmed of Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Shane Watson (QUE), Ahmed Shehzad (QUE), Jason Roy (QUE) and Haider Ali (PES).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The two all-rounders for your Dream11 team should be Shoaib Malik (PES) and Ben Cutting (QUE).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Hasan Ali (PES), Rahat Ali (PES), Wahab Riaz (PES) and Yasir Shah (PES).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shane Watson (QUE), Ahmed Shehzad (QUE), Jason Roy (QUE), Haider Ali (PES), Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE), Shoaib Malik (PES), Ben Cutting (QUE), Hasan Ali (PES), Rahat Ali (PES), Wahab Riaz (PES), Yasir Shah (PES)

Shane Watson should be selected as the captain of your Dream11 team, while Ben Cutting can be elected as vice-captain. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more news and updates from Pakistan Super League 2020.