Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 100th international century on Tuesday with the likes of Pragyan Ojha, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Kaif and other members of the India Legends team. After Sachin cut the cake, started the popular cake smacking ceremony. First Pragyan Ojha was attacked by the members of the team. Mohammed Kaif, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan held Ojha as Yuvraj Singh was smacking the cake on his face. As soon as the act was done, Pragyan chased Yuvraj Singh as a part of seeking revenge. Of course in good humour. Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 9th Anniversary of 100th International Century by Cutting a Cake With Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha & Other Members of India Legends (Watch Video).

The room was full of laughter as the witnesses were left in splits. Yuvraj then got cornered but managed to escape. Pragyan who did not give up on his chase stood right in front of the left-hander and then suddenly from nowhere we had Mohammed Kaif holding Yuvi's face. Finally, Ojha smacked some cake on his face. The video of the act was shared on Rohan Gavaskar's social media page.

The players like Yuvraj Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Rohan Gavaskar and others are a part of the Road Safety Tournament 2021. Talking about Sachin Tendulkar's 100th international century, he had achieved this feat during the 2012 Asia Cup when the Men Blue locked horns against Bangladesh in Mirpur at the Shere Bangla Stadium.

