India’s rising batting sensation, Priyam Garg unleashed mayhem against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai and brought up his maiden fifty in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Coming to bat at number five, the 19-year-old star paced his knock to perfection and guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to a challenging total of 164/5. Garg assessed the conditions early in the innings as SRH had lost early wickets. After, he shifted gears in the end overs and scored runs all over the park. Be it pacers or spinners, Garg smashed everyone out of the park and scored 51 off just 26 deliveries. Twitterati were mighty impressed by the youngster’s blitzes as social media was filled with praises. Priyam Garg Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About 19-Year-old SRH Batsman.

Earlier in the game, SRH captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision didn’t prove to be impeccable as the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson were dismissed without troubling CSK much. David Warner and Manish Pandey tried to form a substantial, but the duo perished in quick succession while trying to up the ante. Just when the bowling side looked over the game, Garg joined forces with another young gun Abhishek Sharma, and the duo added 77 runs off only 42 balls. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to Garg’s fiery knock. CSK vs SRH Score Updates IPL 2020.

Maiden Fifty!!

MAIDEN FIFTY FOR PRIYAM GARG IN THE IPL!!! 🧡 An ovation from the entire dugout for the youngster!#CSKvSRH #OrangeArmy #KeepRising @priyamg03149099 pic.twitter.com/H4s5eEI22D — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 2, 2020

Harsha Bhogle Delighted!!

Welcome Priyam Garg. Look forward to seeing much more. Delighted. And good on you @SunRisers for giving these young guys a go on such a big stage. @VVSLaxman281 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2020

Virender Sehwag Hails Bright Prospect!!

Baghban feeling for Chennai. Under 19 guys smashing the senior guys. Priyam Garg looks a very bright prospect. Great tournament for the youngsters so far. #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/XEUGMaq4Nu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2020

Memes In Action!!

Great Shots!!

Great Talent!!

With 164 runs on the board, SRH must fancy their chances of winning the game as CSK’s batting line-up hasn’t looked quite impressive in the tournament. Also, SRH have a potent bowling attack with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Rashid Khan in the ranks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 09:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).