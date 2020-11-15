Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars face-off in the second Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) at the National Stadium in Karachi. The winner of this encounter will head to the PSL 2020 final and take on Karachi Kings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PSL live streaming online for free in India along with TV channel details then continue reading to find the relevant information. Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs LAH Eliminator 2 Clash in PSL Season 5.

Multan Sultans lost the Qualifier against Karachi Kings and as a result of that will now play Eliminator 2 in order to make it to the summit clash. Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 2 and will be looking to make it to their first final.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

The PSL 2020 playoffs live telecast is available in India. So, fans can catch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars action live on their TV sets. Eurosport, formerly Dsport, will provide free live telecast of PSL 2020 playoffs in both SD and HD as well. The TV channel is available on all leading DTH platforms. Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will take place from 08:30 pm IST onwards with toss at 08:00 pm. PSL 2020: Shahid Afridi Introduces New Helmet, Twitterati Rate it 'Dangerous' (See Pics).

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans outside Pakistan can watch the free live streaming of PSL 2020 playoffs on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Super League. Apart from it, the live streaming of Eurosport is available on Jio TV and Airtel Stream mobile apps for free as well as well.

Multan Sultans Squad: Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Adam Lyth, Shan Masood(c), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Brendan Taylor, Joe Denly, Usman Qadir, Junaid Khan.

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Dane Vilas, Agha Salman, Usman Shinwari, Abid Ali, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Raja Farzan.

