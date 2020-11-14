In the second match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 playoffs, Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi. This the Eliminator 1 of the PSL 2020, which means one of these two teams will be kicked out from the tournament while other team will move a step closer to the finals. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PSL live streaming online for free in India along with TV channel then continue reading to find the relevant information. LAH vs PES PSL 2020 Eliminator 1 Dream11 Team: Tamim Iqbal, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Lahore Qalandars are playing in the PSL playoffs for the first time and they would want to make it to the last two. They are up against former champions oand will be under some pressure. But it is fresh start and Lahore Qalandars will have no baggage with them whatsoever.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

The PSL 2020 playoffs live telecast is available in India. So, fans can catch Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi action from Eliminator 1 live on their TV sets. Eurosport, formerly Dsport, will provide free live telecast of PSL 2020 playoffs in both SD and HD as well. The TV channel is available on all leading DTH platforms. Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020 Eliminator 1: Tips to Pick Best Team for LAH vs PES Clash in PSL Season 5.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans outside Pakistan can watch the free live streaming of PSL 2020 playoffs on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Super League. Apart from it, the live streaming of Eurosport is available on Jio TV and Airtel Stream mobile apps as well for free.

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar(c), Dane Vilas(w), Agha Salman, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abid Ali, Ben Dunk, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Raja Farzan, Muhammad Faizan.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Kamran Akmal(w), Imam-ul-Haq, Faf du Plessis, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Adil Amin, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz(c), Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah, Hardus Viljoen, Saqib Mahmood, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamir Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Imran.

