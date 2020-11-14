The action in the Pakistan Super League 2020 is set to resume as playoffs take place at the National Stadium in Karachi. In the Qualifier match, Multan Sultans will face-off against Karachi Kings and the winner of this contest will head to the finals of the tournament while the loser will have to play Eliminator 2. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PSL live streaming online for free in India along with TV channel then continue reading to find the relevant information. MUL vs KAR PSL 2020 Qualifier Dream11 Team: Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

It is a fight between table-toppers but a lot has changed since these. Two last played. Some players might look bit rustic given the break they had to undergo. While Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is in charge of Karachi Kings, Shan Masood will lead Multan Sultans. Both teams have quality overseas players in their ranks.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

The PSL 2020 playoffs live telecast is available in India. So, fans can catch Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings action live on their TV sets. Eurosport, formerly Dsport, will provide free live telecast of PSL 2020 playoffs in both SD and HD as well. The TV channel is available on all leading DTH platforms. Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Qualifier, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs KAR Clash in PSL Season 5.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans outside Pakistan can watch the free live streaming of PSL 2020 playoffs on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Super League. Apart from it, the live streaming of Eurosport is available on Jio TV and Airtel Stream mobile apps as well.

Karachi Kings Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Imad Wasim(c), Usama Mir, Arshad Iqbal, Umer Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Sherfane Rutherford, Alex Hales, Awais Zia, Umaid Asif, Wayne Parnell, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir.

Multan Sultans Squad: Adam Lyth, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Shan Masood(c), Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Rohail Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rilee Rossouw, Brendan Taylor, Joe Denly, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan.

