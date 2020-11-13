The action in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 resumes with Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings locking horns in Qualifier 1. The high-voltage clash takes place on November 14 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Stakes are very high in the encounter as the winner to advance to the finals while the loser has to play Eliminator 2 to make a place in the summit clash. Shaan Masood’s Sultans – who finished group stages at the top of team standings – will indeed take the field as favourites. At the same time, Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings need a solid game plan. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for MUL vs KAR clash. PSL 2020 Points Table Final Update.

For the unversed, PSL 2020 was initially conducted in February-March, but the playoff matches were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the tournament resuming after eight months, some changes have also been made in both teams. Mahmuduallah and Adam Lyth have replaced Moeen Ali and Fabien Allen in Multan team. For Karachi, Sherfane Rutherford and Waqas Maqsood come in for Chris Jordan and Ali Khan. Nevertheless, the core of both sides remains the same, and we can expect a close contest. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team. Faf Du Plessis Replaces Kieron Pollard in Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 2020 Playoffs.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Qualifier, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – It would be wise to go for two wicket-keepers for your Dream11 team, and they should be Brendan Taylor (MUL) and Chadwick Walton (KAR).

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Qualifier, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Ideally you should have only three batsmen for your Dream11 team. Babar Azam (KAR), Alex Hales (KAR) and Rilee Rossouw (MUL) should be included in your team.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Qualifier, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Without a second thought you should consider two all-rounders, those are Sohail Tanvir (MUL) and Imad Wasim (KAR).

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Qualifier, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots should be filled by bowlers, who are Mohammad Amir (KAR), Mohammad Irfan (MUL), Usman Qadir (MUL), Imran Tahir (MUL).

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Qualifier, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Brendan Taylor (MUL), Chadwick Walton (KAR), Babar Azam (KAR), Alex Hales (KAR), Rilee Rossouw (MUL), Sohail Tanvir (MUL), Imad Wasim (KAR), Mohammad Amir (KAR), Mohammad Irfan (MUL), Usman Qadir (MUL), Imran Tahir (MUL).

Babar Azam (KAR) should be the captain of your Dream11 team while Usman Qadir (MUL) can be chosen as vice-captain.

