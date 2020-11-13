The Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) returns with playoffs. The second part of the T20 league was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and now gets underway with Multan Sultans taking on Karachi Kings in the Qualifier. The winner of this match will head directly to PSL 2020 final. Meanwhile, if you are looking for best picks and team selection tips for MUL vs KAR Dream11 then continue reading. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for MUL vs KAR PSL 2020 Qualifier. Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Qualifier, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs KAR Clash in PSL Season 5.

PSL 2020 MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Babar Azam

The Pakistan cricket team captain is a must pick in your Dream11 fantasy team. Azam is one of the consistent batsmen and is currently in good form as well. Expect Babar to be picked by most of your opponents but you cannot afford to leave him out of your Dream11 fantasy league.

PSL 2020 MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shahid Afridi

The evergreen all-rounder will be showcasing his skills once again. The crowd favourite cricketer is an important part of Multan Sultans set up. Expect Afridi to dominate both with bat and ball. And thus hand you some extra points. Faf Du Plessis Replaces Kieron Pollard in Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 2020 Playoffs.

PSL 2020 MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Usman Qadir

The leg-spinner comes into the playoffs after an amazing series against Zimbabwe. Qadir is in good form and has been picking wickets at will. The leggie will look to dominate Karachi batsman as he did against Zimbabwe.

PSL 2020 MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mohammad Amir

The pacer will have a point to prove after being left out of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand. Amir’s potential is known and he will be eager to make some early inroads.

PSL 2020 MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Cameron Delport

The Karachi Kings all-rounder is expected to make it to the playing XI given his skills with both bat and ball. The aggressive batsman will it in Kings’ middle-order and expect to score some quick runs.

Karachi Kings start as favourites to win this clash. In last five outings against Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings have won three games, lost one and one match was affected by rain.

