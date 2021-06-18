Multan Sultan will take on Lahore Qalandars in the latest round of fixtures in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 18, 2021 (Friday). Both teams currently occupy two of the top four places in the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. PSL 2021: Andre Russell Taken to Hospital in Ambulance After Struck on Helmet by Muhammad Musa.

Multan Sultans are in sensational form at the moment, winning three games on the bounce and will be aiming to keep their run going and close the points gap on the teams above them and move ahead in the table. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars, haven’t had the best of runs in UAE, losing three of their five games, which all have come in their last three league fixtures.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 18, 2021 (Friday) and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match online for fans in India.

