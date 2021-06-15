Quetta Gladiators would lock horns against Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 15. Quetta have struggled badly in the Pakistan Super League season. Statistically, they are placed at the bottom of the six-team table with just one win from seven matches. Despite getting in some big names in Andre Russell and Faf Du Plessis, they have had a forgettable season and would aim to this game against Lahore for pride and nothing else. Faf Du Plessis Health Update: South African Batsman Suffers 'Some Memory Loss', Discharged from Hospital

Lahore on the other hand, are placed second in the PSL table with five victories from seven matches. They have been in good form and would need just one win to secure a place in the playoffs.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match would be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2021 (Thursday) and will begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match online for fans in India.

