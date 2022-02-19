Lahore Qalandars would face Islamabad United in a Pakistan Super League 2022 match on February 19, Saturday. The match would be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these teams are heading into this clash with defeats in their previous games. While Islamabad United lost to Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs, Lahore Qalandars fell to archival Karachi Kings by 20 runs. A victory would help Lahore further close the gap with toppers Multan Sultans. Aleem Dar Jokingly Tries To Stop Shahnawaz Dahani’s Celebration After Taking Wicket During PSL 2022 Match (Watch Video)

Both Lahore and Islamabad have some quality players in their line-ups and it would be interesting to see how this match transpires. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 19, 2022 (Saturday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match online for fans in India.

